Good Sunday morning! We hope you've had a great weekend so far and hope the rest of the weekend is just as nice.
We continue to keep an eye on our flooding situation and while we acknowledge some areas are still dealing with higher water levels and clean up will take awhile longer, we're continuing to improve on our area rivers. In addition to that, any showers and storms this morning should move out quickly and we'll be in for a pretty nice Sunday.
Be sure to take some time this weekend to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Today & Tonight
Showers and storms have been at their most widespread already today, and they'll continue pushing out of the area during the morning hours. While some showers have had heavy rain associated with them, they've remained pretty progressive so they shouldn't have a big impact on our flooding situation.
While there is a slight chance there could be a few isolated showers in the afternoon, those chances appear slim and rather isolated. Keep an eye on the radar if skies get dark, but there doesn't appear to be a need to plan your day around it.
We'll see increasing amounts of sunshine after this morning, which should help our temperatures jump from the 60s this morning into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon away from the lakeshore. Those temperatures will be joined by a southwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 20 miles per hour.
Dry weather is expected to last through this evening and overnight, with a few passing clouds. With plenty of lingering moisture and a light wind, some fog possible overnight. Lows will fall into the middle 50s to low 60s.
Memorial Day
Monday will start on a dry note, but with our added heat and humidity, it's possible we see some showers and storms pop up during the afternoon and evening hours. These storms are expected to be scattered, so there's no need to cancel plans, but be aware of that possibility.
One thing we'll all notice on Monday will be the noticeable uptick in our temperatures, with middle 80s expected for the afternoon. If that weren't warm enough, our dew points will start climbing as well increasing our humidity levels. With that combination of warmth and mugginess, heat index values could approach or even reach 90.
Rain Chances, Heat & Humidity Outlook
With our summer-like pattern, chances for showers and storms exist through the first part of this coming week. Thankfully, these chances don't look like all day rain chances through at least Wednesday. We'll keep our eyes on it, however.
Temperatures will remain in the 80s through Wednesday, before starting to cool down toward typical values for Friday and Saturday in the low 70s. Humidity levels will become much more tolerable late week following the passage of a cold front on Thursday.

