Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and hope Wednesday is just as nice.
It's been a mostly dry stretch through this week, but with all of our heat & humidity, we've seen at least a few storms here and there over the last few days. Wednesday doesn't appear to be all that different, but we should see our temperatures drop off a few degrees this afternoon.
As far as our temperatures went yesterday, we had a few spots hit 90, which was enough to break the previous record from 2010 of 89 at MBS Airport. Flint came up short of the old record of 92.
Today & Tonight
Skies are starting the day clear, just like they have the last few days. Temperatures haven't dropped much though, starting the day in the middle 60s to low 70s in most areas. A little patchy fog is also possible for the morning drive, but we don't expect major problems.
Although we'll see skies cloud up a bit more today compared to the last few days, we should still manage at least a little bit of sun and continue our southerly wind flow. That should guide our temperatures into the middle and upper 80s this afternoon. Not quite as hot as yesterday, but definitely steamy with the humidity.
A few showers and storms will be possible once again later this afternoon and early evening, especially the farther west you go toward US-127. Severe weather is not expected, but locally heavy rain will be possible under any storms that develop. It shouldn't have a major impact on our area rivers, but some ponding on the roads would be possible.
With the scattered coverage of storms, there is no need to cancel any outdoor plans way ahead of time, but just be aware of the possibility and keep an eye on the radar if skies get darker. Temperatures in the 70s and 80s stick around this evening.
Most shower and thunderstorm activity should fade after sunset, but unlike the last few nights, there is at least a small chance for a shower or storm overnight. Lows will remain muggy once again in the middle to upper 60s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
