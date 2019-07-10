Summer dialed the knob back up to 11 on Wednesday, but little in the way of storms boiled up in the heat and humidity. Can we expect more of the same for the second half of the week?
Overnight
With plenty of warmth and humidity remaining in place, isolated thunderstorms will remain possible overnight as a cold front sweeps in from the west. Chances are low, but present nonetheless.
Temperatures will remain very warm, only dipping to the upper 60s and low 70s by daybreak. Southwest winds will offer little help at 5-10 mph.
Thursday
Already sick of the steamy conditions? Thursday's here to help! Humidity levels will drop behind the departing cold front, and we'll dial the temperatures back to more reasonable levels too. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies throughout the day, with the slight chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon thanks to some leftover instability.
Highs will climb to around 80, with a northwesterly breeze taking over at 6-12 mph.
