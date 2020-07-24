We kicked the weekend off right on Friday with sunny skies and pleasantly warm conditions. Now, get ready to heat back up over the weekend!
Tonight
A beautiful evening with sunny skies will transition over to a beautiful night under clear skies. Whether you're kicking your weekend off with travel, errand running, or firing up the grill, the weather will not stand in your way! Friendly reminder too, that viewing conditions will be good once again for Comet NEOWISE, about an hour after sunset in the northwest sky.
Keep the windows open again tonight for some great sleeping conditions, too! Lows will dip to around 60 degrees for most of us, with low humidity and a light & variable wind.
Saturday & Sunday
High pressure responsible for Friday's beautiful weather will contribute to more of the same on Saturday. A mix of clouds and sunshine will continue, but we will see a steep rise in temperatures. Highs on Saturday afternoon will climb to the upper 80s and possibly 90 degrees in a few locations, while humidity creeps up just a bit. Light southwesterly winds at 4-8 mph will be the culprit, and will warrant flipping the air conditioner back on.
Quiet conditions will continue on Saturday night, with much muggier conditions. Lows will only drop to the upper 60s and low 70s.
Hot and humid conditions will really ramp up on Sunday as a warm front sweeps through the region. A mix of sun and clouds will give way to a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, some of which could bring heavy downpours and gusty winds. Those downpours will provide some welcome cooling, as highs climb into the low 90s for most of the region.
