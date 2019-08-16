Good morning Mid-Michigan! We hope its been a great week and we welcome you to the pre-beginning of the weekend!
Slight chances for showers will continue to stay in the forecast. The good news is these will be low chances so we're not anticipating any wash outs.
We have the forecast below!
Weather Alerts
Dense Fog Advisories are in place for Clare, Isabella, and Gratiot counties until 10 AM.
Today & Tonight
After two day of repetitive weather, expect a third on Friday.
Areas of dense fog especially west of I-75 will continue into the later morning. Best to give yourself a few extra minutes venturing out today.
Partly cloudy skies this morning will quickly cloud back up during the afternoon. We will remain dry through the lunch hour, followed by another round of hit-or-miss showers with a few possible rumbles of thunder during the late afternoon and into the evening.
Highs will check in milder than on Thursday, reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.