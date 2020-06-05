Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great week so far and we welcome you to Friday!
This weekend temperatures will be a little cooler, but we will see a lot of sunshine. Today however we will be watching out for a few rain showers and thunderstorms.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
It's going to be another hot day with high temperatures climbing into the lower and middle 80s for most. We will continue to see some sunshine this afternoon, with a chance of rain showers or even a thunderstorm.
The rain and storm chance will continue through the evening hours with temperatures mainly in the 80s and 70s.
From the Storm Prediction Center, a marginal risk is in place for portions of Mid-Michigan. Storms are expected to be isolated with the best chance being before 10PM. If a storm pops up in your area, the main hazards will be strong winds, frequent lightning and possibly hail.
Tonight, the rain and storms will end and we will be left with a partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 50s and lower 60s.
This Weekend
Temperatures this weekend will be a touch "cooler" in the 70s. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday.
Have a wonderful Friday and weekend!
