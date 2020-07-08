Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week thus far. You've made it to the halfway point!
While some areas missed out, there plenty of areas that received some much needed rainfall on Tuesday. We acknowledge it's not nearly enough, but it's a start. Rain chances will continue to litter the forecast the next few days, so if you've missed out up to this point, you'll have a few more opportunities moving forward.
Oh and did you notice it's been hot? Well that keeps going, too.
Today & Tonight
Like we've seen so many times lately, we're starting the morning quiet under generally clear skies. Temperatures are very muggy this morning with a mixture of 60s and 70s and dew points not trailing far behind. Winds are light and not providing much relief either.
With plenty of sun to start the day, another fast warm up can be expected with lower and middle 90s the target away from the lakeshore. Lake breezes will likely develop again today, keeping those counties cooler.
The combination of those temperatures, along with our increased humidity, could lead to heat index values in the middle 90s to 100 degrees the next few days. Due to that threat, the National Weather Service has issued Heat Advisories for Genesee, Lapeer, and Saginaw counties.
It is summer and it gets hot. But heat-related illnesses become more likely with these temperatures if you're not taking care of yourself. Make sure to take breaks if working outside and be sure to check on friends and family who don't have A/C. As always, don't leave children or pets in confined, indoor spaces like cars.
Those aforementioned lake breezes will not only keep things cooler near those counties, but also provide a trigger for afternoon showers and thunderstorms again today. Like we've seen previously, the coverage should be rather isolated and there will be areas that get lucky and areas that get left out.
Severe weather is not expected, but some good downpours and gusty winds are possible.
Any storms that do develop should taper off around 8 PM or shortly thereafter and we'll clear out again overnight. Temperatures will stay in the upper 60s and low 70s for lows, so not much relief will be found late tonight.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.