Good Monday morning! We hope you've had a great weekend and send our best for a great week ahead. For any students heading back to school, enjoy your first day!
It's been a very consistent weather pattern in Mid-Michigan lately and as we work through this week, it doesn't appear we're in for much of a change. Plan for plenty of heat, no shortage of humidity, and occasional chances for rain.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, skies are a bit variable with clear skies over some communities and a few clouds elsewhere. Either way, we're dry this morning and should remain that way through the first half of the workweek. Temperatures are mostly in the 60s this morning with a bit of patchy fog,
Any clouds overhead this morning should thin out and we'll be mostly sunny the rest of today. Highs this afternoon will take full advantage and heat up into the middle and upper 80s. Humidity will be noticeable, but is not expected to be the worst we've seen the last week or so.
Dry weather continues this evening and overnight, with lows expected to settle into the 60s for Tuesday morning's commute. Some spots of fog will be possible yet again.
Tuesday
Tuesday should start out with plenty of sun, with a gradual increase in cloud cover through the day. A disturbance from the west should eventually bring scattered showers and thunderstorms, primarily in the afternoon and evening.
Severe weather is not anticipated with any showers and storms at this point, but some good downpours are possible and if a storm lingers over one area, some locally heavy rain is possible.
Highs on Tuesday will be well into the 80s, possibly reaching 90 in spots.
Unsettled This Week
As is often the case in these hot and humid patterns, there are almost daily chances for rain. However, it's worth noting that many of these rain chances, if not all of them, aren't expected to be washouts.
It's very possible you could see rain one or two days, or you could see a bit of rain each day. It will be one of those forecasts that relies at times on some smaller scale features that aren't always clear this far out, so we'll be able to give more details on the late week chances as we get closer.
The bottom line for now is you should know rain is possible much of this week, but much of the next 7 days will be spent dry in between those chances.
Stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
