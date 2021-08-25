Good Wednesday morning Mid-Michigan! You're halfway through the week, we hope it's been going well so far! Yesterday's storms were the remnants of a storm complex that was in Minnesota and Wisconsin, that held together here quite well. It has brought power outages to a number of people around Mid-Michigan this morning from strong wind gusts that were associated with the storm. More heat carries over into today along with a rain chance once again.
Today
As you head out the door this morning, temperatures are running nice and comfortable again. Upper 60s and low 70s are the case for everyone, and the humidity has been slightly reduced due to last evening's storm activity. There is some isolated rain this morning in Huron County and northern Saginaw County, but anyone who is seeing rain will have it pass fairly quick!
The heat today is the main story once again. High temperatures will be running well above average for this time of year in the upper 80s, some reaching 90. But with elevated dew point temperatures again, it's going to feel even hotter with heat index values reaching the lower and middle 90s. Be sure to stay hydrated and catch frequent breaks if you're doing any outdoor activities today! The good news with that is that we will have a southwest wind between 10 to 20 mph, so that will try and help keep you cooler outside!
There is a chance for rain today with a cold front and a surface trough to our west. The passage of both should have enough forcing to kick up some showers and storms. Any activity that does get kicked up will traverse roughly from northwest to southeast through the viewing area.
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for many TV5 counties for today as a couple of those storms could possibly go severe. Like on Tuesday, strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and small hail are the only impacts expected, if any of those storms do go severe.
Tonight
From the passage of the cold front, a slight chance for rain and storms does carry into the overnight. If you don't see any rain tonight, expect partly cloudy skies. Conditions will stay slightly mild and humid with lows settling into the upper 60s, lower 60s north.
More Heat & Rain Chance This Week
Chances will be there for more showers and t-storms to develop going into Thursday and Friday. With that, the chance for our typical peak heating/afternoon pop-up rain and storms. This is still something we need to take on a daily basis, but as a whole, not everyone is going to see rain under this set up.
Stay tuned as we continue to iron-out rain chances through the coming days!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
