Good Wednesday evening/night Mid-Michigan! You're halfway through the week, we hope it's been going well so far!
After some severe storms yesterday evening, we trend towards a calmer near-term forecast.
The heat and humidity however will be sticking around.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening/Tonight
There is still a small chance for a pop-up shower or t-storm with a weak passing cold front going into this evening and overnight.
Most can expect to stay dry tonight with partly cloudy skies. The chance for patchy fog to develop tonight into Thursday morning will be on the table.
Low tonight stay warm and humid only dropping into the mid and upper 60s.
More Heat & Rain Chances This Week
Temperatures for Thursday will be slightly cooler in some areas compared to Wednesday due to a NE breeze at 5-10 mph.
Chances will be there for more showers and t-storms to develop for the rest of the week into the weekend. As of right now, our next greatest chance looks to come on Friday.
This is still something we need to take on a daily basis, but as a whole, not everyone is going to see rain under this set up. The humidity however will stay high. Our only relief looks to come late Thursday into Friday before spiking back up for the weekend.
Bottom line, be sure to check in with the forecast on a daily basis to the latest updates!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.