Heat and humidity are back, and you'd better get used to both!
Overnight
Monday evening's showers and thunderstorms have moved on, leaving us with quiet but steamy conditions overnight.
Partly cloudy skies will allow for good viewing of the nearly-full Moon, with low not winding up all that low. Temps will settle into the low and middle 70s, with a low SW wind at 6-12 mph.
Tuesday
Hot & humid conditions carry on into Tuesday. High temperatures will be back into the upper 80s.
Dew points back in the upper 60s and low 70s will be make heat indices feel like we're back in the 90s.
The remnants of Barry look to clip the southern half of Michigan. Some extra moisture thrown into the equation with the heat and humidity will lead to more chances for pop up showers and t-storms.
Better coverage does look to be south of the Tri-Cities. However, all of the TV5 viewing area will stand the chance to receive a shower or t-storm.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.