Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had an awesome 4th of July holiday weekend and wish for a great week ahead.
While the heat is sticking around, we can expect plenty more sunshine throughout the extended forecast.
With that said, some good news shows some small rain chances in the extended forecast.
Here's the latest!
Heat Safety
We know it's hot.
While we may not always think about it, it's important to know the warning signs of too much heat to the body.
Learn more about heat exhaustion and heat stroke and how to react if you observe someone showing symptoms.
Tonight
Plenty of sunshine is still expected into the evening hours.
A few lake-breeze showers developed earlier this afternoon similar to Friday.
We don't expect these to be widespread. Most again will stay dry throughout the rest of the weekend.
Any shower chances that materialize from earlier in the day will diminish into the overnight period tonight.
Lows tonight will drop only into the upper 60s.
Next Week
The heatwave continues throughout the week.
Temperatures will stay very hot in the mid 90s.
Monday is looking mostly sunny. A pop up t-storm will stay on the low end.
Tuesday into mid-week will bring a slightly better chance for some t-storms.
Unfortunately these will still be small chances and we're not expecting any all day washouts. But any rain will definitely be welcomed as our drought levels worsen.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
