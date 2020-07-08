Our heat wave marches into its 9th day on Thursday, dealing us our hottest weather yet.
HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 12:00 AM Friday for the following counties: GENESEE, LAPEER, SAGINAW. Click here for information.
Overnight
Pop-up showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday evening are over and done with for the night. It will be quiet into Thursday morning, while we sit in an absolute steam bath. Low temperatures will only dip to the low 70s overnight, with dew points nearly to match. Add to that a calm wind, and it will be downright stifling.
Thursday
We'll reach the summit of the heat wave on Thursday as an approaching storm system over the Plains produces a surge of heat and humidity across the Midwest and Great Lakes. Partly cloudy skies will take us through the morning and into midday, and temperatures will spike quickly. Most of us will already jump into the 90s by lunchtime, on track for the mid 90s during the afternoon. Add in the humidity and heat indices will inch up to around 100 degrees, making it all the more imperative that you continue to stay cool and hydrated.
The heat and humidity will fuel more showers and thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon and evening, likely more widespread than what we saw on Wednesday. Be prepared for heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning, and be sure to keep a close eye on the sky!
