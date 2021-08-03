Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and hope Wednesday is just as nice.
Showers and storms developed on Tuesday afternoon in a few areas, but many managed to avoid that chance and outside of the rain, it was another pleasant day in Mid-Michigan. As for our Wednesday, we'll have another chance for scattered showers and storms this afternoon, but just like yesterday, many areas will manage to stay dry.
Today & Tonight
Heading out the door this morning, temperatures are a bit warmer than the last few mornings but things remain comfortable in the 50s and low 60s. Humidity levels are still low, but where we saw showers yesterday, there is a bit of patchy fog thanks to the added moisture.
Mostly sunny skies will rule the first half of the day again, allowing temperatures a chance to warm up into the lower and middle 80s in most areas this afternoon. Lakeshore areas and some of our Thumb communities may be just a touch cooler thanks to a lake breeze that develops.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will again develop with some fair weather cumulus clouds this afternoon. The best chances for showers and thunderstorms will once again be areas to the north and west of the Tri-Cities, as well as the Thumb. Other areas will still have a chance, just slightly less.
Severe weather is not expected, but some good downpours and perhaps some sub-severe strong winds and small hail will be possible based on yesterday's performance.
Any showers and storms that do develop will lose steam as we lose the heat of the day and should diminish quickly after sunset tonight (8:54 PM). Outside of the rain, it should be another pleasant evening with temps falling through the 70s.
Overnight lows will settle in the 50s and 60s for Thursday morning.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
