We continue to ride a stretch of quiet and comfortable weather as we look ahead to the second half of the work week. Get ready for it to feel more like Summer too!
Overnight
All good overnight! High pressure remains parked right overhead, and that will keep our skies clear for the remainder of the night.
Low humidity and lack of clouds cover will even help our temperatures take a pleasant turn to the middle and upper 50s.
Wednesday
Put us down for a 6th straight day of sunshine on Wednesday! With blocking high pressure still locked in place, clouds will be difficult to scare up in our skies.
Our warming trend will begin to pick up some steam too, with highs taking a hotter turn to the middle and upper 80s. Humidity levels will remain low, making the heat a bit more comfortable, but little in the way of wind will mean almost no natural cooling. Consider it a lead-in to even hotter and more humid conditions set to roll in for Thursday and Friday!
Thursday & Friday
The final two days of Spring will lean headlong into some late-Summer heat. We'll continue to enjoy mostly sunny skies, but highs will climb to the upper 80s and low 90s. Add more humidity to the mix, and we're likely to feel more like the mid 90s as the work week draws to a close!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
