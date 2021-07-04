Good Sunday morning and happy 4th of July! We hope you've had a great holiday weekend so far and hope today is just as nice.
The weather is expected to keep cooperating with outdoor plans as we head through the second half of the weekend, but be sure to stay cool at times today as we take another step up with the heat this afternoon.
Today & Tonight
If you're up early this morning, you'll definitely feel a bit more mugginess to start today. Temperatures are largely in the middle to upper 60s, with dew points not trailing far behind. There isn't much wind this morning to provide relief, either. Skies are mostly clear with just a few high clouds.
Sunshine will be on full display again today and high temperatures should be able to take full advantage. We should surge well into the 80s this afternoon, with some areas reaching into the low 90s. With the humidity factored in, we could feel more like the middle 90s at times.
Taking the boat on the Saginaw Bay? Check out your Marine Forecast before you go.
Just like Saturday, we can't completely write off the chance for an isolated storm this afternoon, but the chance is very low. No need to plan your day around that chance, but just check in with the radar if skies start to cloud up later today.
Mostly clear skies should roll right through the evening hours tonight, providing another excellent night for fireworks, just warmer than last night. Plan for temperatures in the upper 70s to middle 80s most of the evening.
Overnight lows will remain mild and muggy despite the mostly clear skies and light wind, falling mostly into the upper 60s by Monday morning.
Monday
The start of the brand new workweek, or perhaps your travel day tomorrow should be in good shape to start the day with plenty of sunshine.
Just like Sunday, temperatures should rise well into the 80s and low 90s once again, with continued humidity.
Our next rain chance will attempt to move in from the north during the afternoon, with our counties north of US-10 having the best chance for rain during the afternoon hours.
Those showers and thunderstorms will try their best to move south into the Tri-Cities & Thumb region, but how much progress they make it still a bit in question. Plan for at least a chance for rain during the evening hours but no need to cancel anything right now. Those along I-69 have the lowest chance on Monday.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.