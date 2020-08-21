Good Friday morning! You've made it to the end of the workweek and the weekend is just around the corner.
It's been a really nice stretch the last few days and it appears we're in for another great summer day today, too. We are turning up the heat though, so if you can find a pool or take a trip to the beach, those wouldn't be bad options!
More of the same can be expected this weekend, too.
Today & Tonight
As for this morning, we have a few clouds passing through and even some showers clipped parts of our northern counties and the tip of the Thumb late last night. But as of 5 AM, much of that has largely diminished and we should be in for a dry commute. Temperatures are still running in the 50s and 60s this morning.
With another day filled with sun, we should manage another efficient warm up into the middle and upper 80s this afternoon. Humidity levels overall should remain pretty tolerable, considering we won't be too far from 90. Winds will be out of the west around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
While most areas will stay dry just like the last few days, it's possible we could see a few lake-breeze showers or thunderstorms develop in the afternoon in northeastern parts of the area. This would mainly be parts of Alcona and Iosco counties, but bordering counties and the tip of the Thumb should keep an eye out just to be safe.
Anything that does develop this afternoon should largely diminish around or after sunset, and we'll stay dry late evening and overnight. Areas outside of those zones don't have to worry about rain all evening long.
Expect skies to be fairly clear overnight, with only a bit of patchy fog possible. Lows will mostly be in the 60s by Saturday morning.
Saturday & Sunday
Saturday should generally be a continuation of our Friday, with another hot afternoon with plenty of sunshine and temperatures around the upper 80s to near 90. We do expect rain to stay to the north of us in far northern lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.
If you're traveling north toward the Mackinac Bridge or over the bridge, the weather may be a little more unsettled there.
A disturbance may try to move through the area on Sunday, bringing a slightly higher chance for showers and storms, but Sunday's chance is no guarantee for those who need rain. We'll keep our eyes on this over the weekend, but it doesn't appear you need to cancel plans if you're traveling or plan on being outdoors.
Highs on Sunday are expected to remain on the warmer side, well into the 80s to potentially low 90s.
