Temperatures have been the main focus this week and the long-advertised heat is making its first appearance as we close out the workweek. It won't be the hottest day on Friday, but it's an appetizer of what's to come over the next week or so.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, any light showers and sprinkles from late last night should be on their way out or over completely by the time you hop in the car. Most will just encounter mostly cloudy skies for the first few hours of daylight.
Temperatures are pretty mild as we begin today, with readings generally in the upper 50s to middle 60s, with tolerable levels of humidity.
Morning clouds should diminish as we work through the morning, with partly to mostly sunny skies expected to break out for the rest of the day once skies clear. Temperatures will respond in a big way, topping out in the middle and upper 80s in the afternoon, with cooler readings in the Thumb and near the lakeshore.
Winds will be out of the west southwest today around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts near 20 miles per hour. Lakeshore areas will likely see a lake-breeze develop this afternoon.
Skies remain relatively clear through the evening, providing a nice night to get outdoors if you don't mind the 80s. Overnight lows will eventually drop into the 60s under the clear skies, with southwest winds remaining about 5 to 15 miles per hour overnight.
Saturday & Sunday
Just like last weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be fairly similar, just slightly different in temperature.
Skies will be mostly sunny to completely sunny both days, with a west southwest to southwesterly wind, running around 10-20 miles per hour both days. Gusts will be a bit stronger on Saturday, perhaps up to 30 miles per hour, with Sunday remaining closer to 20-25 miles per hour.
High temperatures on Saturday will generally fall between the middle 80s to near 90, while Sunday will see low to middle 90s in our warmest locations.
Throughout the weekend, lakeshore counties could be a bit cooler, but with a stronger offshore wind, we may not see lake breezes that are quite as strong.
