Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and send our best for a wonderful weekend, especially to all the dads out there!
It's been a beautiful summer week, with temperatures gradually warming up a bit more each day under bright sunshine. Humidity levels have remained quite tolerable, which has been an added bonus.
While this weather has been nice, we could use some rain around parts of the area, and if you've been hoping for some, we have some opportunities on the horizon so sit tight! In the interim, enjoy the sun and warm temperatures.
Today & Tonight
Your Friday forecast won't change much from what we've been experiencing the last few days. Expect temperatures in the 50s and 60s as you step out the door with a smooth morning commute ahead of us.
Generous sunshine will promote an efficient warm up once again with the middle and upper 80s expected this afternoon, with potentially a few low 90s as well. Areas along the lakeshore will have a chance to be cooler once again, but not quite as much as the last few days.
While our models have been hinting at the possibility of a few stray showers popping up, chances appear to be quite low with how dry the atmosphere is, so we wouldn't plan your day around it. We may end up with just a few more puffy cumulus clouds than the last few days.
Your evening plans should be just fine with plenty of sun and temperatures sticking in the 80s for the most part until the sun goes down. As we head into the overnight, expect lows to fall down into the 50s and 60s.
Saturday
Saturday will be the nicer day of the weekend with sunshine expected to control our skies for another day.
Temperatures will warm up fast into the upper 80s and low 90s for many in the afternoon, with a slight uptick in humidity levels as well. Despite that uptick, it doesn't appear that we'll reach "miserable" levels.
Most of the rain will remain to our west, but we won't completely rule out a pop-up storm possibility in the afternoon hours. The coverage if storms do develop is expected to be isolated.
Dry weather should hold for most Saturday evening too, but shower and thunderstorm chances will start increasing into the night and Sunday morning as a cold front to the west gets closer.
Sunday
Sunday brings the best chance of rain for the weekend, but don't expect the day to be a complete washout. While the chance will be there in the morning, the best chance for rain and thunderstorms appears to be in the afternoon.
If you absolutely need dry weather and are flexible, then you may want to move to Saturday just to be safe. However, it doesn't appear you need to cancel anything Sunday at this point, just keep an eye on the radar as the day goes along.
With the chances for rain and more cloud cover, high temperatures should land in the lower and middle 80s. Humidity levels will likely reach their peak on Sunday, so your A/C may be getting a workout that day.
Rainfall amounts should come in generally under 0.50" for any showers and storms over the weekend.
