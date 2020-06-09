Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
It was a beautiful start to the week and it was a great taste of summer with temperatures returning to the 80s for the afternoon and humidity levels remaining tolerable. If that wasn't warm enough for you, we have plenty of heat on the way this afternoon and plenty of humidity to go along with it.
In addition to that, we're also keeping an eye on strong to severe storms that will be possible tonight and tomorrow as well.
Today & Tonight
Despite rain returning to the forecast, we should be just fine through most, if not all, of the daylight hours today. That means we're in for a smooth morning commute, with dry conditions and temperatures largely in the 60s this morning.
Although clouds are expected to increase through the day, they will be mostly high clouds at first which should still allow for plenty of heating today. Expect highs around the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon, with readings slightly cooler near the lakeshore. Winds will be southeasterly again today around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
As we work through the evening tonight, start keeping an eye out for showers and thunderstorms around 7 PM and after. These showers and storms will be moving in from the southwest, so the farther northeast you are, the longer you'll wait. Some areas may not see rain until well after sunset.
Once these showers and storms arrive, we'll see them pass through during the overnight and into early Wednesday morning. This will keep overnight lows mild in the 70s.
While this is normally not the time for strong to severe storms as instability tends to fade at night, with plenty of wind aloft, we have the chance for a few storms to turn severe with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat. With that wind also turning with height, it's possible some of these storms will rotate, allowing for a few brief spin-ups.
We'll be watching between 8 PM - 6 AM for these strong storms.
As always we'll be keeping our eyes on this threat with new information this afternoon and will be staffed in the #FirstWarn5 Weather Center late tonight as necessary.
Wednesday
After the showers and storms move out early Wednesday morning, it's looking like we'll go through a bit of a lull so we may have an extended window of dry time. There will be no shortage of warmth and humidity as we start tomorrow, with many areas beginning the day in the 70s.
During our break, we'll have a chance to warm back up well into the 80s and with plenty of heat and humidity, there will be plenty of juice to work with as a cold front gets set to cross the region tomorrow afternoon and evening.
This will lead to another chance for severe storms, and likely a better chance for severe storms than Tuesday night. The current time frame we're watching is between 4 PM - 10 PM. All hazards are possible with this chance, including damaging wind gusts, hail, and even tornadoes. Heavy rain will also remain a possibility.
Not to get lost in the shuffle, non-thunderstorm winds tomorrow will be quite strong too, sustained around 15 to 25 miles per hour out of the southwest with gusts potentially over 40 miles per hour.
Stay warm, everyone!
