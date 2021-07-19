Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a great start to the week.
It was a beautiful summer weekend around Mid-Michigan and it looks like more of the same is on the way as we start a brand new workweek. Temperatures will be heating up a bit more, but the sun should keep a firm grip on our skies.
Today & Tonight
Skies this morning are mostly clear for the morning commute and we have very little to worry about as you head out the door. Temperatures are largely in the 60s, with just a bit of humidity in the air, not overwhelming at all.
Those mostly clear skies will remain mostly sunny through today as the sun comes up, and even with a northwesterly wind, we should manage highs in the middle to upper 80s this afternoon. Highs near the lakeshore will be slightly cooler as lake breezes develop as the day progresses.
If you're headed to the beach, the swimming conditions should be great today, with low swim risk everywhere, with water temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
With those lake breezes developing, it's not completely off the table to see an isolated shower or storm develop this afternoon or early evening. However, the coverage will be extremely limited, so no need to plan your day around it.
If something does manage to develop, and that's a big if, then it should diminish as soon as we lose the heating of the day. Skies will be otherwise mostly clear this evening, and that should last into the overnight as well.
Overnight lows will settle into the seasonable 60s tonight.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
