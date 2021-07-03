Good Saturday morning! We hope you had a great week and hope your holiday weekend is just as enjoyable.
After plenty of rain chances recently, our weather story has become quiet just in time for the holiday weekend. While we heat up quite a bit into the 4th, our rain chances, although not zero, should remain minimal the next few days to cooperate with any outdoor plans, especially at night with any fireworks.
Be safe and have an enjoyable weekend!
Today & Tonight
A few stray showers have moved in this morning in some of our northern and western areas close to US-127, but shouldn't last too long this morning. These are also very isolated, so most areas won't even know they've passed through and are just starting the day with some extra cloud cover.
Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s as we begin today, with humidity levels remaining fairly low. With any morning clouds expected to break into the afternoon, we should manage a sizable warm up into the 80s around Mid-Michigan, with lower 80s near the lakeshore and potentially upper 80s toward US-127.
Beach conditions are expected to be problem-free today, with a good outlook up and down the shoreline of Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay.
There will be a bit more humidity this afternoon compared to the last few days, but it won't be unbearable.
While there are some ingredients that suggest we can't completely rule out a shower or thunderstorm completely this afternoon, the chances are fairly low. Be aware of that possibility if skies get gray over your area, but no need to cancel any plans. We'll have to keep an eye on anything that does develop, because if a thunderstorm can really get going, some strong winds will be possible.
If any showers or storms do develop, and that's a big if, skies should clear out for the most part this evening and we should be good to go with any fireworks. Temperatures will largely be in the 70s around fireworks time.
Overnight lows tonight should settle in the 60s, with more humidity tonight than the last few nights.
Sunday
The heat ramps up even more on Sunday, with high temperatures expected to surge well into the 80s and lower 90s. With more humidity expected on Sunday, the actual feel of the air may feel a bit warmer than what our temperatures read.
Rain chances should remain minimal on Sunday as well, and if anything is able to break through and develop with some of the heat and humidity, it should be fairly isolated.
The evening hours on Sunday should cooperate with any fireworks as well, but temperatures will be a bit warmer than Saturday night, with more humidity expected.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.