Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and hope the second half is just as nice.
It's been a pretty nice week so far, with plenty of sun and we've avoided the rain for the most part for the loads of events and activities going on around Mid-Michigan as we squeeze every last ounce out of summer.
While rain chances remain in the forecast here and there, those chances remain quite small and none of them call for canceling your plans.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, the only thing you'll have to keep an eye out for is some patchy fog just like the last few days. It may not be in your area, but there could be some locally dense pockets in spots.
Temperatures are running in the 60s in most areas this morning, with some mugginess still hanging on with a light and variable wind.
With plenty of sunshine once any fog diminishes to start the day, high temperatures should surge well into the 80s again this afternoon, with some 70s possible along the lakeshore. Speaking of the lakeshore, our beach conditions look good again today!
Thanks to some heat and humidity, and a weak upper-level low, there is a small possibility for a stray shower or storm again this afternoon. But like the last few days, that chance is very low so there isn't a need to plan your whole day around that possibility.
Outside of that small chance, the evening hours tonight should remain pleasant, just warm in the 80s, with plenty of sunshine. Sunset time this evening is around 8:32 PM.
Overnight lows will settle in the 60s tonight under mostly clear skies, with some areas of fog developing again this morning.
Weekend Outlook
Friday should be a nice end to the workweek with plenty of sun and there is reasonable confidence we can drop any rain chance for tomorrow. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s once again away from the lakeshore.
Heading into the weekend it's becoming clear that most, if not all, of our Saturday will be on the dry side. Data continues to support our weekend cold front arriving closer to Sunday, leaving only a small chance for a few late evening showers on Saturday night.
Even with a slightly better chance for a few showers and storms on Sunday with that cold front, things still don't look great for widespread rain. Our current chances are only around 30% and as time goes on, even that may be overly optimistic.
Highs will be quite warm on Saturday in the upper 80s and with the humidity factored in, it could feel more like the low 90s. Highs on Sunday will cool down slightly, but remain in the middle 80s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.