Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week. You've made it to the second half!
Although we still need a lot of rain, at least the weather has been really nice the last few days. It looks like today will feature more of the same while also warming up quite a bit, followed by a much needed rain chance later on tonight, giving us the best of both worlds.
Fire Weather Concerns
With our dry conditions, Fire Weather Watches are in place for our counties north of US-10, highlighting the possibility that any fires have the chance to become out of control quickly.
And even in areas where there are no watches in place, caution should be used if burning cannot be avoided completely. Be sure to check with any local municipalities on any burn bans that may be in place.
Today & Tonight
It's a similar morning commute today to what we've seen the last few days, with mostly clear skies and pleasant temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Winds are pretty light, and visibility is in great shape.
With sunshine expected all day long and our newly found southwesterly wind flow, expect a sizable warm up today with highs warming up into the middle 80s around most of the area. Even our Thumb counties will have a chance to be warmer today with a primarily offshore flow. Counties north of the Bay exposed to the southerly onshore wind may be a touch cooler.
Most of the evening should be similar to the last few days, with plenty of sun and pleasant summer temperatures. After the sun goes down, around 9:19 PM tonight, clouds will gradually increase into the overnight.
Eventually, showers and thunderstorms are expected to pass through the region, with rain possible for the morning commute tomorrow. Severe weather is not expected, but some locally heavy rain and strong wind gusts will be possible.
With the rain and clouds around, along with a continued southwesterly wind flow, expect a much more mild night in the 60s.
Friday
Our Friday forecast will be a tricky one, with the evolution of our rain chances in the morning playing a critical role in what happens the rest of the day.
Sometimes in these situations with a good rain in the morning with clouds that linger, that acts to stabilize things for the rest of the day, and it's possible that happens tomorrow, with minimal showers and storms developing in the afternoon.
However, if we can get the rain to move out quickly, break into some sunshine and heat up, while also getting the cold front to come through at the right time, it's possible we see scattered storms develop during the late afternoon and evening. If that happens, some of those storms will have a chance to be on the strong to severe side.
Simply put, there are ingredients available for severe weather tomorrow, but we'll need all the puzzle pieces to fit just right for it to occur. We'll keep you posted. Gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain would be the expected threats.
High temperatures on Friday should still manage to warm into the 80s for the afternoon and evening hours as sunshine should still break out, at least partially, in most areas during the second half of the day.
