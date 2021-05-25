Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
After a cloudy start on Monday, we managed some sunshine during the second half of the day and temperatures rebounded nicely from our chilly Sunday afternoon, landing in the 70s and 80s.
As for today, we're turning up the heat, and we continue to watch for our next round of much needed rainfall.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, you'll notice two things. Our temperatures are running around 10-20 degrees warmer than Monday morning and you'll also notice an uptick in the humidity. Depending on your preferences, you may be using the A/C on your morning commute as temperatures are in the 60s and 70s already.
With this fast start to the warmth already this morning, expect a big warm up this afternoon with highs into the middle and upper 80s this afternoon. If we can keep the clouds at bay, a few readings in the 90s aren't impossible. These temperatures will be joined by a breezy southwest wind around 10-20 miles per hour, with gusts near 30 miles per hour.
Records in the Tri-Cities and Flint are also within reach if we can keep the clouds away:
- MBS Airport: 89 (2018)
- Flint Bishop: 89 (2020)
While the warmth will be a big part of the forecast, the focus for many will be on another chance for some much needed rainfall. During the daylight hours, that chance will be very isolated. If you're working outside or just plan on being outside, you can go on with your day as scheduled and perhaps just check in with the radar once in awhile if the clouds really start to bubble up.
However, the better chances will be late this evening, with the highest chances largely come after midnight tonight as a cold front approaches the state. With a late night approach, severe weather is not expected, but some good downpours will be possible in the strongest cells.
Rainfall amounts will be highly variable, based on the scattered nature. Most areas will check in with 0.25" or less, but the amounts could exceed 0.50" where any downpours set up.
Overnight lows should remain mild in the 60s tonight with the clouds and showers, as well as a continued southwest flow around 10-20 miles per hour lasting through the night.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
