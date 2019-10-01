October opened on a soggy note, and we've still got a way to go to work this rain completely out of our system.
Weather Alerts
FLOOD WATCH in effect for many Mid-Michigan counties until Wednesday evening.
Overnight
Periods of rain and thunderstorms will continue overnight as a slow-moving cold front works its way south across the state. The rain will be heavy at times, and with the ground already waterlogged from heavy rain on Tuesday, localized flooding is expected. Areas especially at risk will include streams and rivers, low-lying, and poor-drainage areas. If you will be traveling overnight or on Wednesday morning, stay alert for standing water, and remember to never attempt to drive across a flooded roadway.
On top of any reduced visibility from occasionally heavy rain, patchy fog will also be possible as temperatures begin to cool. Lows will dip to the upper 50s and low 60s by daybreak. Winds will also increase out of the northeast to 10-20 mph.
Rainfall Amounts
The soaking will be a big one by the time the rain breaks on Wednesday afternoon. An ADDITIONAL 1"2" of rain is expected to fall by midday Wednesday, but locally higher amounts will be possible in stronger thunderstorms. Again, stay alert for flooding!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
