Happy Friday! We hope you've had a great week so far and send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
Our weekend will feature snow, and a lot in some locations.
With that in mind, we have Winter Weather Advisories in place for everyone Friday night extending into the weekend.
We break down the forecast below.
Current Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the entire TV5 viewing area.
For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
This Evening & Tonight
The snow will start to move in around 10 PM, so if you have any plans before then just expect cloudy skies and temperatures in the 20s.
Overnight lows will drop into the lower to middle 20s.
Saturday
Once snow arrives tonight it will continue through much of our Saturday. Heavier snow will be expected in the morning. Snowfall rates may become heavy at times, with potential for greater than 1" per hour.
There's no doubt this will lead to slick road conditions and drop visibility, especially at the peak of the event as winds pick up. Blowing and drifting snow will also be a problem. Those winds out of the southeast around 10-20 miles per hour (gusts 30 mph), combined with the heavy, wet snow on powerlines, could lead to some power outages. Make sure to have a plan in place.
The heaviest snow will likely fall between 3 AM - 11 AM and begin slowing down as we get closer towards lunchtime. During the afternoon temperatures will rise, which may allow for a period of rain/drizzle or a rain/snow mix, with that mostly likely from the Tri-Cities, the Thumb and points south.
Temperatures should reach the middle to upper 30s, so expect some snow melt during that time frame.
The short period of rain/mix will change back to snow as colder air wins over. The second round of snow is not expected to be as heavy as the first.
Snowfall accumulation expectations really haven't changed much with 4-8" of snow over most of the area. We have refined the snowfall map a bit to include a slightly lower zone (3-7") for the Thumb, Tri-Cities, and I-69 as there are signs totals may come in just a touch lighter there.
As we head into the late evening and overnight, we'll gradually transition to lake-effect snow which will stay in the forecast through the day Sunday. Winds will also turn more northwesterly with time on Saturday night.
Temperatures will fall below freezing into the teens and 20s for lows Saturday night so any residual moisture on area roads will have no trouble refreezing. If you need to shovel, it's best to do it as soon as possible before that wet, slushy snow refreezes on Saturday night.
