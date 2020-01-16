For the second time in a week, Mid-Michigan is bracing for a winter storm! We've got the latest below!
Weather Alerts
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for all Mid-Michigan counties, with varying expiration times.
LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY in effect until 4:00 PM Saturday for the following counties: ALCONA, ARENAC, IOSCO, HURON, SANILAC.
For the latest information for your area, head to the First Warn 5 Weather Alerts page.
Overnight
Steady and heavy snow will continue to spread across the entire region overnight as a complex storm system moves east across the central Plains. The snow will quickly accumulate on all surfaces, including even the major interstates. Overnight travelers should be prepared to take it slow, and for drastically reduced visibility at times. As much as 3"-5" of accumulation is expected in most locations by daybreak.
Temperatures hovering in the low to mid 20s will gradually increase to the low 20s by sunrise. Southeasterly winds will also increase to 10-20 mph, pushing wind chills down into the teens. This could also lead to blowing and drifting snow.
Saturday
Heavy snow will continue regionwide throughout Saturday morning. If you don't need to travel in the morning, it is advised that you wait until later in the day. As low pressure begins to track across the state, locations along and south of US-10 will begin to see the snow mix with and change over to rain around noon. This will continue to spread east across the Thumb though roughly 4:00 PM as slightly milder temperatures filter in ahead of the low. This will bring the accumulating snow to an end in these areas, and will serve to melt some of what has fallen. Snow will continue to fall north of the Bay through roughly 6:00 PM, until the low tracks east over Lake Huron.
Snowfall accumulation will be fairly uniform with this event. 4"-7" is expected for the Tri-Cities, Flint & I-69, as well as the Thumb, with nearly all of that coming before the changeover to rain. 5"-8" will fall across the rest of the region, where little to no mixing is expected.
As the low departs, winds will shift quickly into the west-northwest during the evening and on into Saturday night. Temperatures will also begin to drop quickly out of the 30s and back into the 20s, as a new shot of cold air rides in on WNW winds increasing to 20-30 mph. The shifting and increasing winds will also trigger a new wave of lake effect snow showers that will continue through Saturday night and into Sunday. Some additional light accumulations may occur along parts of M-55 and US-127, possibly adding up to 1"-2" by Sunday morning.
Temperatures falling to around 20 degrees on Saturday night, combined with the strong winds will result in wind chills near 0 at times. Scattered power outages will also be possible.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.