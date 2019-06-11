Tuesday's weather was exactly what we needed after the latest soaking over the weekend, but it won't last as long as we would like it to.
Current Weather Alerts
Flood Warning: in effect for the Saginaw River through Thursday morning. For more specific information, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Tonight
Dinner on the patio, walking the dog, taking a bike ride. The weather will be perfect for all of it this evening, so be sure to take advantage while you can! Partly cloudy skies will dominate the evening, with temperatures starting in the low to mid 70s and falling to the low 60s around midnight.
Clouds will gradually creep back in from the west overnight, ahead of a new disturbance spreading across the Plains. Even with the returning clouds, we'll keep rain out of the picture through the Wednesday morning commute. Expect a milder night too, with lows coming to a stop in the low to mid 50s.
Wednesday into Thursday
Mostly cloudy skies will greet us on the way out the door Wednesday morning, and you'll want to take an umbrella with you for what comes later in the day. Isolated showers will be possible before midday north and west of the Tri-Cities, but the chances are quite low as the rain will need to first overcome quite a bit of dry air on its way into the region.
Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms will begin to break out during the early afternoon, and become more numerous through the evening commute. While not everyone is guaranteed to see rain before sunset, those that do could experience heavy downpours at times. Highs will remain warm in the low to mid 70s, with southerly winds increasing to 10-20 mph.
Rain will become more widespread on Wednesday night, along with the continued threat of embedded thunderstorms. Occasionally heavy rain is expected, and will likely result in renewed flooding in already-waterlogged areas. If you live in a flood-prone area, have your sump pumps ready to go, and keep a close eye on water levels in your area through Thursday morning.
The rain will finally taper off after midday Thursday, with most areas picking up anywhere between 0.25"-0.75" of new rainfall. Locally higher amounts up to 1" will be possible, especially across the Thumb and along I-69.
