Here we go again! High winds will blast us here in Mid-Michigan again overnight through Thursday, bringing back memories of the weather we experienced last weekend!
Weather Alerts
HIGH WIND WARNING in effect until 4:00 PM Thursday for ALCONA, CLARE, HURON, and ROSCOMMON Counties.
WIND ADVISORY in effect from 7:00 PM Wednesday until 4:00 PM Thursday for GRATIOT and ISABELLA Counties, and from 10:00 PM Wednesday until 4:00 PM Thursday for ARENAC, BAY, GENESEE, GLADWIN, IOSCO, LAPEER, MIDLAND, OGEMAW, SAGINAW, SANILAC, SHIAWASSEE, and TUSCOLA Counties.
Get the latest information on your area right here!
Overnight & Thursday
A powerful area of low pressure will continue to race across the central United States tonight, where it has already had a history of producing everything from severe storms, to snow, and even a dust storm as it emerged from the Rocky Mountains. The system is expected to track across Iowa and Wisconsin tonight before sweeping across Michigan tomorrow. We may see a few light showers tonight into early Thursday, but rain will prove little more than a nuisance at this point. This will overwhelmingly be a high wind event for us.
Make sure to secure any loose items around your home like trash cans, patio furniture, and even Christmas decorations as they will easily be blown around by the strong winds. Make sure to charge your devices as well, because scattered power outages are likely once again. Southerly winds this evening at 5-15 mph will pick up to around 15-20 mph by midnight, gusting around 30-40 mph by that time. From there, the winds will gradually pivot toward the west-southwest by morning with sustained winds at 25-35 mph in most locations, and gusts topping 50-60 mph and possibly higher at times. Winds will remain at their strongest through mid-afternoon on Thursday, before easing slightly by Thursday night. Even so, we'll still be dealing with winds gusts on Thursday night of up to 30 mph.
The one silver lining to all of this, is that we'll get to enjoy some Spring-like warmth on the front end of this event. Temperatures mostly in the 50s on Wednesday evening, will climb to around 60 degrees by daybreak Thursday. The warmth won't last though, as temperatures take a tumble back into the 40s and 30s by afternoon, similar to what happened last weekend. The colder conditions will then stick around for the foreseeable future.
Stay tuned for any updates as we head through the afternoon and into Thursday!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
