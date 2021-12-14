Not what we want to hear as some of us are only just getting power back after last weekend's high winds, but we're looking at a repeat performance late Wednesday into Thursday.
Overnight
Cloudy skies will give way to a period of light rain overnight, picking up in earnest after about 2:00 AM. This rain will continue until around sunrise for many of us, leaving behind some wet roads for the morning commute.
Temperatures will continue a subtle climb overnight, rising from the upper 30s to the mid 40s by the time we get up. Southerly winds will pick up slightly too, gusting up around 20 mph by daybreak.
Mid-Week Storm System (Wednesday & Thursday)
An area of low pressure emerging from the Rockies on Wednesday will rapidly intensify in a reservoir of warm air over the central Unites States. From there, we're looking at a similar turn of weather to what we saw last Friday in Saturday. Tuesday night's rain will leave behind spotty showers and drizzle on Wednesday as temperatures warm and humidity levels pick up a bit. Low pressure will track across the Great Lakes region late Wednesday into Thursday, stirring up another round of strong winds that will rival what we dealt with last weekend.
Rainfall totals from this entire system will be spread out from early Wednesday morning to the end of Thursday morning. Overall, Mid-Michigan is not looking at much in the way of rain accumulation, only between 0.10" to 0.25". Some locally high totals are possible if showers track over the same location through the time period.
In regard to temperatures, the warm sector of that system will bring numbers in the 50s on Wednesday, and possibly a few readings into the 60s by Thursday morning! In a similar fashion regarding the system from over the past weekend, a strong cold front sweeps through Thursday morning and results in falling temperatures throughout the day; back to the 30s by the evening.
Most importantly, wind gusts will pick back up with this system. By Wednesday night and during the day Thursday, the approach and passage of a cold front will give us the chance to observe wind gusts as high as 40-50 mph.
This may bring some power outages to the area once again, especially locations more prone to losing power under stronger winds.
Like always, stay tuned for any updates with this system!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
