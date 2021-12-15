Good Wednesday morning Mid-Michigan! We're halfway to the weekend. The forecast is still on track for our midweek rain and wind, with the potential for strong wind being the most important part of the forecast. Unfortunately after the weekend we just had, power outages are possible again with the wind potential.
Weather Alerts
HIGH WIND WARNING in effect from 7:00 PM Wednesday until 4:00 PM Thursday for CLARE County, and from 10:00 PM Wednesday until 4:00 PM Thursday for ALCONA and ROSCOMMON Counties.
WIND ADVISORY in effect from 7:00 PM Wednesday until 4:00 PM Thursday for GRATIOT and ISABELLA Counties, and from 10:00 PM Wednesday until 4:00 PM Thursday for ARENAC, BAY, GENESEE, GLADWIN, HURON, IOSCO, LAPEER, MIDLAND, OGEMAW, SAGINAW, SANILAC, SHIAWASSEE, and TUSCOLA Counties.
Mid-Week Storm System (Wednesday & Thursday)
An area of low pressure emerging from the Rockies today will rapidly intensify in a reservoir of warm air over the central Unites States. From there, we're looking at a similar turn of weather to what we saw last Friday and Saturday. This morning's rain will leave behind spotty showers and drizzle for the rest of the day as temperatures warm and humidity levels pick up a bit. That low pressure will track across the Great Lakes region late Wednesday into Thursday, stirring up another round of strong winds that will rival what we dealt with last weekend.
The wind gusts will be the most important part of the forecast, as power outages will be possible again. During the day Wednesday, wind gusts will reach up to 30 mph. These aren't the strongest winds associated with this system, so during the day today you'll still have some time to secure any loose outdoor objects and check for loose branches and limbs. If you live in an area prone to power outages in strong wind events and you use a generator, you'll want to make sure it's in working order! The window of strongest wind gusts will be Wednesday night through midday Thursday.
Rainfall totals from this entire system will be spread out from this morning to the end of Thursday morning. Overall, Mid-Michigan is not looking at much in the way of rain accumulation, only up to 0.25". Some locally high totals are possible if showers track over the same location through the time period, though. One last wave of showers rolls through Mid-Michigan along the cold front Thursday morning near sunrise, but the rest of the day is looking dry.
In regard to temperatures, the warm sector of this low will bring numbers in the 50s today, and possibly a few readings into the 60s by Thursday morning! In a similar fashion regarding the system from over the past weekend, a strong cold front sweeps through Thursday morning and results in falling temperatures throughout the day. Numbers will be back to the 30s by the evening.
Stay tuned for any updates as we head into the day today and Thursday!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
