After a hot and sunny start to the week, chances for a few storms will remain for your Tuesday. Another round looks likely within the next 48 hours.
Today & Tonight
We should manage highs ranging from the upper 70s north to the low and middle 80s this afternoon despite partly to mostly cloudy skies for most of the day. Some peeks of sun will be likely from time to time.
As a frontal boundary sinks southward today, we should see scattered showers and thunderstorms develop here and there during the afternoon and evening. The key word will be scattered, so no need to cancel anything at this point. Just keep an eye out later today.
There is an isolated risk for severe storms today, and the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk for the entire TV5 viewing area. But as mentioned before, this will only be a risk where storms develop. Damaging winds will be the main threat today.
Any storms should diminish into the later evening and overnight, leaving us with partly cloudy skies, and some patchy fog.
Lows will settle in the 60s for Wednesday morning.
Mid-Week Storm Chances
The bulk of the day on Wednesday should be dry and we should enjoy plenty of sunshine, too. Highs should be similar in the lower and middle 80s and humidity won't be too uncomfortable.
What we will be watching is showers and thunderstorms that develop to our west later in the day Wednesday that will dive southeast from Wisconsin.
Based on current trajectories, it appears the worst of that will move through portions of West Michigan, but there is still a chance we could see some rain and t-storms in our area.
There is a risk for strong to severe storms, along with a risk for flash flooding, as these storms pass through late in the night and early Thursday. The worst risks for both severe storms and flash flooding are in West Michigan, but it's still close enough for us to pay attention. Damaging winds and hail would be the main threats.
There is still plenty of time for things to change in this situation, especially the path of these storms, so we'll keep our eyes on it.
