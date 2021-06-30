Good Wednesday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope your week has been going good at this midway point.
We will still keep an eye out for some hit or miss showers and thunderstorms into tonight. Nothing severe is expected. Trends are looking better for the weekend!
Here's the latest forecast.
Evening/Tonight
A few hit or miss showers and t-storms will be possible into this evening and overnight.
Chances for any rain activity overnight look to favor folks in the Thumb.
Lows tonight will drop near 60 into Thursday morning.
Less Humid Thursday
A cooler and drier air mass finally moves in on Thursday and by the afternoon hours, we should see widespread relief.
The chance for a stray shower or t-storm can't be ruled out. Rain chances will be much lower compared to the beginning of the week.
Highs are expected to top out in the 70s, with some sunshine between the clouds.
Holiday Weekend Looks Pleasant
We're still a few days away, but the weekend forecast definitely looks a lot better than this past weekend. It appears we may have gotten our rain chances out of the way just in time.
Humidity levels should remain low Friday and Saturday, before ramping back up again on Sunday. Highs are also showing a warming trend into the weekend after a few days in the 70s on Thursday and Friday. We should be in the 80s both days in most areas.
Rain chances look minimal too. We'll keep an eye on any possibilities for any lake-breeze or "heat of the day" type showers, but widespread rain doesn't appear to be in the cards.
And now that we've gotten some rain, we should be in better shape for fireworks!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
