As far as November weather goes, we've hit the jackpot this week! Tuesday was just the beginning of a sunny and pleasantly warm stretch of mid-Fall weather!
Overnight
Clear and quiet overnight. As high pressure bumps a stalled frontal boundary away from the state, skies will be crystal clear and conditions will be tranquil. While chilly, a light southwest breeze will help to keep low temperatures quite a bit above their seasonal averages. We'll wake up to temperatures in the mid 40s, on a night when lows should be easily dropping into the mid 30s.
Wednesday & Beyond
Things just get better and better as the week rolls on. Sprawling high pressure will remain centered over the southeastern states, and will eventually pick up some upper-level support by the end of the week. Sunshine and a cloudless sky will take us through the middle of the week on Wednesday, and our temperatures will warm up more than we saw on Tuesday! Afternoon highs will hit the mid 60s for most of us, and could inch into the upper 60s around the Flint metro area. For reference, average high temperature on Wednesday is 51.
Some scattered high clouds will filter back into our skies on Wednesday night, and some of those will linger on Thursday. These will do little more than slightly dial back our temperatures on Thursday, but we'll keep them in the above average column in the low 60s.
Clouds will become scare again Friday through Monday, and the weekend will afford us further warming with highs in the upper 60s! Where we'll tiptoe near 70 on Saturday and Sunday, it looks like we will top that mark on Monday with continued sunshine!
Bottom line is, if you have any outdoor activities you're hoping to get in, any yard work you've been putting off, this is the week to do it!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
