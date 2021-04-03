Good morning Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to the weekend.
We're already into the first full weekend in April with Easter Sunday tomorrow and the weather looks to be cooperating.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
Skies starting with some stubborn cloud cover this morning. Good news is a decrease in cloud cover will be the theme going into the afternoon hours.
With those clouds, the slim chance of an isolated mid-day shower can't be ruled out. Most look to dodge the rain for today.
Highs will be staying mild reaching into the mid and upper 50s. Some farther inland will likely reach near 60 before the day is over.
Winds today will stay a touch breezy from the SW around 5-15 mph; gusts at times reaching near 20 mph.
Clearing skies will take over later this evening into the overnight hours. Lows tonight will drop back into the 30s.
Easter Sunday
Easter is also looking great, and even warmer than Saturday!
Temperatures will reach the low to mid 60s. It will be a nice day to get outside for the holiday.
Looks like we get more sun to start the day with some more clouds possible into the later afternoon and early evening. Overall partly to at times mostly sunny.
Winds will be lighter but still from the NE around 5-10 mph. Definitely some cooler temperatures near the lakeshore.
