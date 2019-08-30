We got the holiday weekend off to a great start on Friday, and for the most part, we'll keep it that way.
Tonight
Mostly clear skies will continue overnight as high pressure spreads in over the Great Lakes. This high is packing some Fall-like air, so we're going to cool quite nicely.
Lows for most of us will settle to around 50 degrees, but some rural areas could fall into the upper 40s by daybreak!
Saturday & Sunday
Forecasts have been trending in the positive direction for Saturday. High pressure is expected to win out over a disturbance tracking through the Ohio Valley, meaning we can expect sunshine to take a greater share of the skies. Cool air aloft will hold temperatures back slightly, but it will be very comfortable with highs in the low 70s.
Clouds will creep back into the region on Saturday night, but we'll keep things dry for the time being. Lows will dip into the low 50s.
Clouds will stick around into Sunday too, along with the slight chance for a pop-up shower during the afternoon. This will be the absolute worst of the weather we'll face over the long weekend, so we've got nothing to be overly concerned about. Highs Sunday will level off in the low 70s once again.
Labor Day
The unofficial end of Summer will go out on an appropriate note. Partly to mostly sunny skies will take back over for Labor Day, and we'll see temps take a warmer turn too.
Highs Monday will climb back to the upper 70s to around 80.
