Good Friday morning Mid-Michigan! The holiday weekend is finally upon us. If you have an extended weekend starting today, enjoy it! More sunshine is in store for today and both days this weekend. We still still be turning up the heat and humidity for Sunday. Let's break it all down in the forecast!
Today
High pressure will continue to keep things quiet today. We'll see some passing clouds but otherwise it will still be bright. High temperatures today will reach the mid 70s, with lower 70s near the lakeshore thanks to a north northeast breeze at 10 to 20 mph. Dew points staying in the 50s today will also keep the humidity down!
Tonight
Quiet and calm conditions will continue tonight with mostly clear skies and a few passing clouds. It's another windows open kind of night with lows settling in the mid and upper 50s. A light wind will carry out of the northwest from 5 to 10 mph.
Holiday Weekend Looks Pleasant
Quiet conditions will also carry into the holiday weekend as well ... just in time! Both days will see plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs will reach the mid 80s on Saturday, while reaching the upper 80s and even 90 degrees Sunday. The humidity will also start to turn back up on Saturday evening.
With that said, Saturday may be the more comfortable day between the two, but both days as a whole look great for outdoor activities. We'll keep an eye out for a couple of heat-of-the-day showers, but that chance is still very minimal. We'll take it!
And on the heels of last weekend's rain and a better looking Drought Monitor, we should be in better shape for fireworks!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
