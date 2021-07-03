Good Saturday evening Mid-Michigan! We hope that you have been enjoying the beautiful weather this Saturday! We continue to crank up the heat for the 4th, with a very small chance of rain remaining. Luckily, any plans you may have for the evening tonight and tomorrow will still be good. Let's break it all down in the forecast!
Evening/Tonight
Temperatures will gradually decrease this evening, but conditions will stay dry. Any cloud coverage will clear out, leaving behind some high clouds for the later part of the overnight. Conditions look great if you're headed out to Bay City tonight!
Lows will settle down into the mid 60s tonight, but it will still remain on the muggier side. A northwest wind will sustain from 5 to 10 mph.
4th of July
The heat will continue to crank up for the 4th on the heels of a high pressure system to our southwest. A northwest to southwest turn in the wind will help this warm up as well, leading to highs in the low to mid 90s along US-127, around 90 for the Tri-Cities and Flint, and upper 80s in the Thumb and on the north side of the Bay. The humidity will also be elevated with dew point temperatures around 70 degrees. Hydration and finding shade will be key during the day Sunday!
Any rain chances for the 4th are much like Saturday's were. One or two heat-of-the-day showers or thunderstorms may develop, but it would be very isolated in coverage if anything fires in the first place. Some strong wind gusts will be possible if any thunderstorms develop, but past that the wind will remain lighter around 5 to 10 mph during the day. Any evening plans for 4th that are outside look to be dry, just a touch warmer than Saturday evening's conditions. Overall, these are some great conditions for the holiday!
Better rain chances come back in Monday evening for our northern counties as a disturbance nears the Upper Great Lakes, but our best shot at rain continues to be mid-week on Wednesday.
