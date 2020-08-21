Summer is firmly back in the driver's seat, and still has plenty left in the tank after allowing that brief hint of Fall earlier this week!
Tonight
Most of the region will remain dry and sunny this evening, but folks north of Saginaw Bay should keep a watchful eye on the skies, especially along the eastern extent of M-55. The afternoon lake breeze has instigated a few thunderstorms in Alcona and Isoco Counties, and it won't be out of the question for more to develop farther west. The storms could produce small hail, heavy rain, and gusty winds, so be prepared to head for cover if storms threaten your area!
Storm activity will wind down after sunset, leaving partly cloudy skies behind overnight. The chance for a stray shower will persist in the same northern areas, though. Lows will remain warm and muggy in the low to mid 60s.
This Weekend
Hot and muggy conditions will be the order of the weekend as high pressure and a frontal boundary duke it out over the Great Lakes and upper Midwest. High pressure will win out on Saturday, keeping our skies on the sunnier side and pushing the threat of storms out for the day. Highs will easily top the upper 80s, with muggy dew points in the low 60s. Expect a warm southwesterly breeze at 5-10 mph.
We'll go through the same song and dance on Saturday night as skies clear back out, and lows drop to the low and mid 60s once again.
On Sunday, the frontal boundary to our north will gain the upper hand, with an assist from a small area of low pressure tracking through Minnesota. We'll look for partly cloudy skies, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon and evening. The storm threat will not be limited north of the Bay this time around though, so you'll want to keep an eye on the sky regionwide if you have any outdoor plans for the second half of the weekend. Highs Saturday will flirt with 90, along with the same muggy conditions.
