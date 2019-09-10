Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great Monday and hope you have a wonderful week ahead.
Today will feature temperatures that feel like summer again, with a chance for rain and storms to go along with the above average temperatures.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Keep the umbrellas handy throughout the day, because rain showers and a few thunderstorms continue in our area this afternoon.
It's not going to be an all-day rain in any one spot, but any thunderstorms that do develop could bring a decent amount of rain with them. Keep an eye on the interactive radar, all day long.
Temperatures today will soar into the middle 80s for most locations. It's really going to feel like summer on this Tuesday.
By this evening the rain shower and thunderstorm activity should wind down. Temperatures will still be very mild through the evening and during the overnight period.
Temperatures tonight are expected to drop into the middle and upper 60s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
