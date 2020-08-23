Hello Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to another weekend.
Looking and feeling more like summer going into the weekend.
Plenty of heat and small chances for rain and t-storms will exist going into next week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
A frontal boundary to our north will gain the upper hand, with an assist from a small area of low pressure tracking through Minnesota.
We'll look for overall partly cloudy skies, but a few isolated showers and/or thunderstorms will stay in the forecast, but on the lower end. Better chances will occur into the afternoon and early evening.
The storm threat will not be limited north of the Bay this time around though, so you'll want to keep an eye on the sky region-wide if you have any outdoor plans for the second half of the weekend.
Keep tabs here on the Interactive Radar.
Highs for today will flirt with 90, along with the same muggy conditions.
Any rain chances will begin to diminish into the later evening and overnight due to losing the heat of the day.
Lows tonight will dip back down into the mid 60s.
Next Week
Small chances for some showers and t-storms will be possible for a good majority of the week. Best times will be in the afternoon and early evening from peak heating of the day.
Continuing to watch the involvement of two tropical storms making progress towards the Gulf of Mexico.
Some of the moisture from these system could play a role in our precipitation chances by the end of the week. Stay tuned for updates.
Temperatures will continue to stay hot with more humidity for most of the week; mid to upper 80s.
A cooling trend along with less humidity continues to look possible by the weekend. Stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
