Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you're enjoying the weekend.
Most of the weekend has managed to stay dry. Rain chances return to end out the weekend.
Temperatures continue to stay hot to end out the weekend too.
Here's the forecast!
Today & Tonight
Hot and humid conditions will really ramp up for today
A mix of sun and clouds will give way to an increase in cloud cover and a few showers and thunderstorms as early as the late afternoon. Better chances early on north and west of the Bay.
Better chances arrive later into the evening hours and overnight, some of which could bring heavy downpours and gusty winds.
A cold front will be sweeping in from the north and west providing a lifting mechanism for some showers and t-storms to develop.
Those downpours will provide some welcome cooling, as highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s for most of the region.
Better chances for showers and t-storms will continue overnight into Monday.
Lows Sunday night will dip down only into the low and mid 70s.
Early Week
Showers and t-storms chances continue for your Monday. Better chances will be throughout the morning and afternoon hours.
Any wet weather chances will begin to decrease into the evening and especially overnight.
Highs Monday will be cooler behind a passing cold front; in the mid 80s.
Lows Monday night will also be cooler in the low 60s with less humidity.
Despite a pop up t-storm throughout mid-week, most of the week is trending dry.
Temperatures will be holding in the low to mid 80s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.