Showers and thunderstorms brought some much needed rainfall to the region yesterday, but we managed to salvage the second half of the day. As for today, we'll deal with the humidity that returned yesterday, joined by more heat, and a cold front that will bring our next chance for storms.
Today & Tonight
Everything should be pretty smooth for your morning commute today with clear skies overhead, a far cry from Wednesday morning's commute. You will no doubt notice the temperatures though, which are running in the lower to middle 70s this morning with plenty of mugginess to go along with it.
With our head start this morning and some early day sun, we shouldn't have any trouble reaching well into the 80s this afternoon, with 90s entirely possible in our warmest zones. With this level of heat and humidity, heat index values will rise into the lower and middle 90s this afternoon.
Winds will be breezy out of the west around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts near 25 miles per hour.
As the cold front to our northwest sinks southward today, it may kick up a few showers and thunderstorms. The coverage of storms is expected to be much more scattered today compared to yesterday morning, and some areas may not see a thing today. But there will still be a risk for strong to severe storms where storms do develop.
The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a Slight Risk (15%) for severe weather for most of Mid-Michigan. The time frame we're keeping an eye on for this chance would be around 12 PM this afternoon through 11 PM tonight. Strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and hail would be the main threats.
The chances for rain will wane a bit overnight into Friday morning, allowing most to stay dry as the front settles to the south. But a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm are possible overnight, just in more of a hit or miss fashion.
Overnight lows won't be quite as warm, falling into the 60s.
