Good Monday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope you had an enjoyable holiday weekend.
More heat and humidity will be the main story to start off the week. Chances for rain will stick around too.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
Expect more of the same conditions as Sunday to start off your Monday. The heat and humidity will stick around, and many locations will again reach into the upper 80s and low 90s.
Humidity values will stay elevated into the 60s near 70. Heat indices will be reaching into the upper 90s near 100°.
Find ways to stay cool along with being hydrated if spending long periods of time outdoors in the sun.
An approaching cold front the northwest will bring in our next chance of showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening. The best chance will be for folks along US-10 and north. These showers and t-storms will remain fairy scattered in their coverage.
Some of these thunderstorms do have the possibility to turn strong to even severe, although that chance is very low-end.
The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5/isolated chance) for severe thunderstorms for our central and northern counties. The main impacts would just be strong wind gusts, heavy downpours, and possibly hail.
We'll keep you updated on any watches or warnings for later today!
Chances for a few hit or miss showers and t-storms can't be ruled out into the later evening and overnight hours. Starting to dry out by Tuesday morning.
Lows tonight will only drop near 70.
