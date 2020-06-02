Hello Mid-Michigan. We hope you have had a great start to the week so far.
The heat has been turned up once again, and it will stay that way until the weekend. Temperatures are expected to be in the 80s for these next few days with higher humidity levels.
Along with the heat today we have a chance for storms late tonight.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
This evening we should stay precipitation-free around the Great Lakes State, however in Mid-Michigan clouds will increase and the chance for rain and storms will arrive around 10PM.
If the storms hold together while moving across Mid-Michigan, some storms could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has put our region in a Slight Risk for severe storms.
The entire time frame we'll be watching closely for any strong storms to develop will be from 10 PM through about 6 AM Wednesday morning. Strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and potentially some hail will be the main hazards in these storms if they materialize.
It'll be a muggy night with temperatures falling into the middle and upper 60s.
