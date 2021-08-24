Good Tuesday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope that your Tuesday is off to a good start, and for the children going back to school, make it a great one today! We have more summer heat and humidity today and Wednesday, and more rain chances. Those rain chances are somewhat conditional though.
Today
As you head out the door this morning, conditions are quite comfortable! The lower humidity from Monday is still carrying over into this morning, and temperatures are running nicely in the lower to middle 60s. There may be an area or two of patchy fog, just something to be aware of as you're hitting the road!
The heat is here to stay today, but unfortunately the humidity will also be back. As dew point temperatures rise into the 70s, it will feel very humid. Highs today will reach the upper 80s, touching 90 in some spots, but the addition of the humidity into that equation means the heat index, or what it actually feels like, will be up to the middle 90s.
With the heat and the humidity, a pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible, but a bubble of warmer air just above the ground may inhibit much rain or storm growth. In all, the chance for rain this afternoon is non-zero. Any pop-up activity could last until until around sundown (8:24 PM).
Tonight
The chance of rain and thunderstorms tonight is conditional upon how a line of convective storms currently in Minnesota plays out. That line will be using up storm fuel (instability), so that can alter our rain chance during the overnight hours. If that line does hold together, we could have some more widespread rain as you wake up Wednesday morning. Here is our current thinking on what tomorrow morning may look like:
Overall, expect lows tonight to stay mild in the upper 60s, with humid conditions staying around as well.
Further Rain Chances this Week
We continue to carry more heat and humidity through the next handful of days, and with that, the chance for our typical peak heating/afternoon pop-up rain and storms. This is still something we need to take on a daily basis, but as a whole, not everyone is going to see rain under this set up.
Stay tuned as we continue to iron-out rain chances through the coming days!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
