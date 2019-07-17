Happy Wednesday! We hope you've had a great week so far and we hope the second half is just as nice.
The mugginess continues today around Mid-Michigan, so make sure to stay cool and hydrated.
Consider today step one in building our heat late this week, with temperatures only getting hotter from here towards Friday & Saturday.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
For the early evening hours, we have a small chance for an isolated shower. Otherwise we can expect partly cloudy skies.
We should stay dry during the overnight period with just a few passing clouds. Low temperatures won't be quite as warm as they have the last few nights with temperatures falling into the 60s. Unfortunately, the humidity will still be here.
Humidity levels will be high for this week and into the weekend. Make sure to beat the heat this summer and stay safe.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.