Good Monday afternoon! We hope you had a great Sunday after the storms from Saturday and hope it's a great start to the week.
Today looks to be the hottest day of the week. Storm chances do return going into mid-week. We also get a cool down heading towards the weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
With mostly sunny skies expected up until sunset, we should have no problem warming up into the middle and upper 80s today for highs, and a few low 90s aren't out of the question either.
Winds will be generally west northwesterly around 5-15 mph with humidity levels staying relatively comfortable keeping dew points in the upper 50s.
If you're planning on heading to the beach to beat the heat, our beach forecast is in great shape with good swimming conditions up and down the lakeshore, with water temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
Evening plans tonight should be just fine, outside of the heat. Sunshine should last until sunset (9:04 PM). Clouds will begin to increase from the west for the later evening going past midnight.
Overnight lows will settle in the 60s tonight.
Tuesday
A cold front dropping in from our north could bring a few showers and t-storms, especially in our northern counties, as we get closer to the morning commute on Tuesday. Some could be on the stronger side.
Showers on Tuesday won't be an all day thing, so you will have plenty of dry time during the day. Our best time frames look to be the early morning hours and then again into the afternoon and early evening during peak heating.
How quickly the first round of showers and t-storms moves through in the morning and the amount of clearing we can manage early afternoon will depend on how much development we see for "round two" of storms into the later afternoon and early evening.
Most storms are not expected to reach severe levels, but there is a Marginal (isolated) Risk for severe storms for the early morning hours and then again during the afternoon and evening. If storms do become severe, damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain would be the main hazards.
Temperatures will slightly fall behind a passing cold front going throughout the day. Low 80s south with some north of the Bay only reaching the mid to upper 70s.
