Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great week and send our best for a great weekend ahead.
Hot and stormy will be the two key words for this weekend.
Several watches and warnings have already been in effect today. Chances will continue to end out the weekend.
Here's the latest forecast.
Today & Tonight
Strong to severe storms are still possible this morning. Better chances will be south and east of the Tri-Cities.
Again these storms could bring damaging winds and hail in addition to heavy rain.
We'll expect to see a brief period of quiet weather until about midday. Chances for a second round of thunderstorms to develop will carry through into early Sunday evening.
Better chances again for any redevelopment will stay south and east of the Tri-Cities.
Here's a look at the latest severe weather outlook.
Highs today will land in the upper 80s to around 90. Humidity levels will continue to stay oppressive with dew points near 70.
Finally by the later evening hours, any storm chances look to diminish going into the overnight hours. Clouds will decrease into Monday morning.
Lows Sunday night will drop into the mid 60s.
Monday
After a stormy weekend, we expect to start the new week dry with better chances for some rays of sunshine to return.
Overall, partly to mostly sunny skies can be expected for your Monday.
High temperatures will continue to stay hot; in the upper 80s. Humidity levels will be more comfortable compared to the weekend.
Dry conditions continue into the evening and overnight hours.
Lows Monday night will drop into the low to mid 60s.
Stay tuned to TV5 for updates throughout the weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
